ESCAPE ROOM TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Movie – We Are Minos

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world.

In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

Directed by: Adam Robitel Story by: Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm Screenplay by: Will Honley and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch and Oren Uziel Produced by: Neal H.

Moritz Executive Producers: Adam Robitel Karina Rahardja Philip Waley Cast: Taylor Russell Logan Miller Indya Moore Holland Roden Thomas Cocquerel Carlito Olivero