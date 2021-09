Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari set to be next Chief of Indian Air Force | Oneindia News

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will take over as Chief of Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on September 30.

He was serving as commander-in-chief of the Western Air Command (WAC) that looks after the security of Indian air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India.

