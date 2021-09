Biden downplays chance of US-UK trade deal

Joe Biden has offered a lukewarm response when asked about the prospect of reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, telling the media: "we're going to have to work that through." Meanwhile Boris Johnson appeared more optimistic, claiming "we're making a lot of progress".

Report by Buseld.

