China's Evergrande to pay interest on small part of €250 billion debts

Traders are anxiously waiting to see if Beijing will rescue the private group if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts.
Traders are anxiously waiting to see if Beijing will rescue the private group if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts.
Traders are anxiously waiting to see if Beijing will rescue the private group if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to..
BEIJING (AP) — Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid..