Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Are Instagram Official

According to 'TMZ,' the couple has been together for several months, .

But Adele hasn't publicly confirmed the relationship until now.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos on Sept.

19.

One of the images showed the couple getting close in a photo booth at a fancy event.

Adele captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

Paul is a sports agent with United Talent Agency's Klutch Sports.

According to 'TMZ,' he's the 9th top sports agent in the world.

He represents LeBron James and a slew of NFL players.

Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, was finalized in March.

