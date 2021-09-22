Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul , Are Instagram Official.
According to 'TMZ,' the couple has been together for several months, .
But Adele hasn't publicly confirmed the relationship until now.
The singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos on Sept.
19.
One of the images showed the couple getting close in a photo booth at a fancy event.
Adele captioned it with a simple heart emoji.
Paul is a sports agent with United Talent Agency's Klutch Sports.
According to 'TMZ,' he's the 9th top sports agent in the world.
He represents LeBron James and a slew of NFL players.
Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, was finalized in March.
