Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

Credit: ABC Action News
Duration: 02:01s 0 shares 1 views

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze
Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online.

CHANGES AND IF THERE ARE NEWUPDATES.

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage