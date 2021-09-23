Michigan surpasses more than 1M COVID-19 cases as FDA approves Pfizer booster shot

Late Wednesday night, the FDA authorized Pfizer's third booster COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens and other high-risk groups.
Late Wednesday night, the FDA authorized Pfizer's third booster COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens and other high-risk groups.
Watch VideoAn influential panel of advisers to the CDC convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster..
Watch VideoJohnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response..