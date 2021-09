Amarinder Singh hits out at Congress, says party has space for humiliation and insult| Oneindia News

Former Punjab CM and veteran Congress leader Amarinder Singh reiterated that he was subjected to humiliation and insult in the run up to his resignation as Chief Minister, taking a jibe at Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

