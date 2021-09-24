Suzuki GSX-S1000GT M2 features and benefits - GT Riding Pleasure Personified

The Hamamatsu manufacturer unveils the GSX-S1000GT, a Gran Turismo that expands the Suzuki range and the GSX-S family by combining exhilarating sports performance with the skills of a great traveler, even when used with a full load and with the passenger.

The modern and sharp line of the bike, refined in the wind tunnel, expresses a decisive temperament and guarantees excellent protection from the air, as well as irreproachable stability at any pace.

The upright driving position ensures excellent ride comfort even in long-range touring and allows perfect control, when maneuvering from a standstill as well as when cornering.

The GSX-S1000GT takes advantage of the experiences gained with MotoGP and with the iconic GSX-R and is projected into a new digital era, thanks to a 6.5-inch color TFT LCD display that can be connected to the smartphone.

.

The free SUZUKI mySPIN app allows easy access to contacts, maps, music, telephone functions and the calendar even while driving.

The GT is sold in three colors of your choice at 15,890 Euros (F.C.

Price including VAT) with a set of travel bags in the same color and is covered by a four-year warranty.

The first deliveries are scheduled for November.