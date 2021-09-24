Prince Harry Stays At His Mom’s Favorite NYC Hotel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at The Carlyle, the hotel his late mother, Princess Diana, used to stay at when she visited New York City.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at The Carlyle, the hotel his late mother, Princess Diana, used to stay at when she visited New York City.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Prince Harry and Meghan made a very specific choice when it came to their New York City hotel because it honors someone close to..
We’re told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not staying in his family’s beloved Royal Suite, which costs upwards of $8,000 a..