Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 24, 2021

Top 20 Saddest Romantic Movies of All Time

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 22:41s 0 shares 1 views

Top 20 Saddest Romantic Movies of All Time
Top 20 Saddest Romantic Movies of All Time
We're still crying over the saddest romantic movies.

We're still crying over the saddest romantic movies.

Our countdown includes "Atonement," "A Walk to Remember," "Brokeback Mountain," and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement