Enjoy some fine French cuisine with these galette recipes

Enjoy some fine French cuisine with these five galette recipes.1.

Vegan fig walnut, prosciutto and goat cheese galette.Begin by rolling out galette or pie dough into a circle.Next, place an arrangement of figs, walnuts, vegan prosciutto, sautéed onions, and vegan goat cheese on the dough, leaving a 1-2 inch border.Fold the outer rim of the dough towards the center, overlapping each corner.

Before baking, brush the crust with vegan egg whites.2.

Ratatouille galette .After rolling out the dough, brush on some pesto before layering on a spiral of sliced tomato, zucchini, yellow squash, mushroom, and garlic cloves.Drizzle with olive oil and fold the exterior dough towards the center before brushing it with egg and baking.3.

Pear, brie and honey galette.roll out the dough, then add an even layer of goat cheese wedges followed by a layer of pear slices arranged in a spiral.Next, drizzle on some honey before folding the outer rim of the dough towards the center.Finally, brush the crust with egg, then bake and enjoy!.4.

Berry galette.This refreshing galette involves a mix of berries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, and cinnamon .Once the exterior dough is folded, brush with egg, then sprinkle with raw sugar before baking.Serve with some ice cream, whipped cream, or both!.5.

Chocolate and banana galette .5.

Chocolate and banana galette .This decadent galette involves layers of bittersweet chocolate flakes, banana slices, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of sugar over the dough.This decadent galette involves layers of bittersweet chocolate flakes, banana slices, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of sugar over the dough.This decadent galette involves layers of bittersweet chocolate flakes, banana slices, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of sugar over the dough.Brush the crust with egg, dust on some more sugar, then bake.

Finish off with a drizzle of melted chocolate