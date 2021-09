Sabina Nessa's sister gives tearful tribute at vigil

Sabina Nessa's sister pays tribute to sister at candle-lit vigil in Kidbrooke exactly a week after the 28-year-old was murdered.

Describing her family’s emotions, she says they are in "a bad dream" which they can't leave.

Report by Edwardst.

