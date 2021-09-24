Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up After 3-Year Relationship

Elon Musk and Grimes, Break Up, After 3-Year Relationship.

In an exclusive report, 'Page Six' broke the news that Elon Musk and Grimes have ended their three-year relationship.

The SpaceX founder said that he and the Canadian singer are, “semi-separated.”.

He added that they remain on good terms and will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.

She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room, Elon Musk, via 'Page Six'.

It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.

She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room, Elon Musk, via 'Page Six'.

In May of 2018, 'Page Six' was also the first to reveal that Musk and Grimes were dating.

Two years later, the couple welcomed their son in May 2020.

They were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month.

Last weekend, Musk reportedly attended a party thrown by Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, without Grimes.

Last weekend, Musk reportedly attended a party thrown by Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, without Grimes.

Meanwhile, the “Oblivion” artist is filming her new Fox show, “Alter Ego,” in which she plays a judge.

Meanwhile, the “Oblivion” artist is filming her new Fox show, “Alter Ego,” in which she plays a judge.

Previously, Musk was married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he had five sons.

He was also twice married to 'Westworld' actress Talulah Riley.

They first wed in 2010 but divorced in 2012.

A year later, they remarried and divorced again in 2016.

They first wed in 2010 but divorced in 2012.

A year later, they remarried and divorced again in 2016.

The billionaire also dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018, following her ill-fated marriage to Johnny Depp.

The billionaire also dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018, following her ill-fated marriage to Johnny Depp