COVID-19 Chaos At 'The View'

A dramatic scene unfolded during the daytime talk show as moments before the arrival of the Vice President of The United States Kamala Harris, two of the show's co-hosts had to be removed from the set while live on air.
A dramatic scene unfolded during the daytime talk show as moments before the arrival of the Vice President of The United States Kamala Harris, two of the show's co-hosts had to be removed from the set while live on air.
FUKUOKA, JAPAN — A Japanese court delivered a major blow to the yakuza when it sentenced to death the boss of one of the..