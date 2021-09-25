Final weekend of September will be a warm one for Southern Colorado

It will be an action packed weekend of fun fall festivals for Southern Colorado, and two of them will get kicked off this evening.
Weather for the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo and for the Colorado Springs OktoberFest will be nice and dry.
It will be an action packed weekend of fun fall festivals for Southern Colorado, and two of them will get kicked off this evening.
Weather for the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo and for the Colorado Springs OktoberFest will be nice and dry.
The final night of summer will be a cold one across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows in the mountains and mountain valley will be..