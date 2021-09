South African Swarm of bees killed endangered penguins | Cape Town | Oneindia News

More than 60 endangered African penguins were found dead near Cape Town in South Africa.

Scientists were first puzzled what caused their death – but a post mortem concluded it was a swarm of bees.

The penguins were found dead on the world-famous Boulders Beach, just 45 minutes outside Cape Town center, with many with bee stings around their eyes, which experts have said was unprecedented.

DW correspondent Adrian Kriesch reports.

