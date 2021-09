Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix | First Look

Here's your first look at the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton Season 2, created by Julia Quinn.

It stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains and Bessie Carter.

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date: 2022 on Netflix