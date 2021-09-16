TUDUM A GLOBAL FAN EVENT

TUDUM A GLOBAL FAN EVENT - Official Trailer | Netflix - On September 25, Netflix’s biggest stars and creators from around the world will join the virtual stage for an exciting day full of exclusives and first-looks.

It's our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event - including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.