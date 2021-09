The man behind Hindu widow remarriage: Vidyasagar | September 26th in history | Oneindia News

Indian educator and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar who strived to legalise Hindu widow remarriage was born on 26th September in 1820.

Watch the video to know more about him and other important events on this day.

#Vidyasagar #ManmohanSingh #WidowRemarriage