#LIKE Movie

#LIKE Movie Trailer HD - #LIKE is the story of a girl who writes her own ending.

LIKE will be available to rent & buy in the UK on Digital from 1st November 2021.

Central City Media is excited to share the new poster and trailer for Sarah Pirozek's auteur-driven, revenge noir thriller #LIKE, which will be available to rent and buy on all major digital platforms from 1st November.

On the ﬁrst anniversary of her younger sister’s death Woodstock teen, Rosie (Sarah Rich - Orange is the New Black, Law & Order), discovers the mysterious man (Marc Menchaca - Ozark, The Sinner, The Outsider) who sexploited and bullied her sister to commit suicide back on-line trolling for new victims. After the authorities refuse to get involved she ﬁnds a darker side she never knew she had, as she takes justice into her own hands.

Writer/Director Sarah Pirozek says of the film "#LIKE is an elevated genre, an unapoloegtically angry 'Noir’."