Top 10 PlayStation Games That Were Censored

With all the violent and mature games you can play on PlayStation, it's a mystery why these ones were targeted.
For this list, we’re looking at various PlayStation games that had to be censored, even if the reasoning may be a tad ridiculous.
With all the violent and mature games you can play on PlayStation, it's a mystery why these ones were targeted.
For this list, we’re looking at various PlayStation games that had to be censored, even if the reasoning may be a tad ridiculous.
With all the violent and mature games you can play on PlayStation, it's a mystery why these ones were targeted.
For this list, we’re looking at various PlayStation games that had to be censored, even if the reasoning may be a tad ridiculous.
Our countdown includes “Devil May Cry V” (2019), “Beyond: Two Souls” (2013), “The Last of Us” (2013), “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” (2007), “Kingdom Hearts II” (2005) and more!
When it comes to video games, if it ain't broken, don't fix it! For this list, we’re not necessarily looking at the worst video..