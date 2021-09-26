Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, September 26, 2021

Top 10 PlayStation Games That Were Censored

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:15s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 PlayStation Games That Were Censored
Top 10 PlayStation Games That Were Censored

With all the violent and mature games you can play on PlayStation, it's a mystery why these ones were targeted.

For this list, we’re looking at various PlayStation games that had to be censored, even if the reasoning may be a tad ridiculous.

With all the violent and mature games you can play on PlayStation, it's a mystery why these ones were targeted.

For this list, we’re looking at various PlayStation games that had to be censored, even if the reasoning may be a tad ridiculous.

Our countdown includes “Devil May Cry V” (2019), “Beyond: Two Souls” (2013), “The Last of Us” (2013), “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” (2007), “Kingdom Hearts II” (2005) and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement