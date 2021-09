Minister: Fuel crisis caused by Covid, not Brexit

Environment Secretary George Eustice has denied that Brexit is to blame for a shortage of HGV drivers which led to panic buying of fuel in the UK.

"None of this is because we've left the European Union … the biggest factor in all of this has been Covid, we're seeing it around the world," he said.

Report by Buseld.

