Weather Trivia: Average weather in October

Looking ahead to October, we'll see the temperatures cool off more and likely some snow.
Do you know the average first freeze, average first snow or average snowfall in October?
Looking ahead to October, we'll see the temperatures cool off more and likely some snow.
Do you know the average first freeze, average first snow or average snowfall in October?
ACTUALLY PRETTY GOOD FALLFOOTBALL WEATHER ON SUNDAY.IT'S MONDAY WHICH MEANS IT ISTRIVIA TIME.NO THAT IT IS ALMOST OCTOBERWE'LL LOOK AT SOME OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT DATES.THE AVERAGE FIRST FREEZE COMINGUP HERE WHAT IN ABOUT A WEEK ANDA HALF.OCTOBER 7th.AVERAGE FIRST SNOWFALLOCTOBER 18S WE'RE STILL WAITINGON BOTH OF THOSE FOR THIS YEAR.AVERAGE OCTOBER SNOWFALL TOTALWISE IS JUST OVER 4-INCH ITSIT'S UPOUSN THAT TIME HAS COME.THE MOUNTAINS ARE PROBABLY GOINGTO PICK UP SNOW WITH T