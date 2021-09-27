Solar Storm Predicted for Monday May Include Aurora That May Be Visible as Low as New York

Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday September 27th which may even include aurora that may be seen as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington State.
AmazeLab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday September 27th which may even include aurora that may be seen as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington State.
AmazeLab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
When solar winds interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can create auroras. Strong geomagnetic storms send the lights farther..