‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Turns 25

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch”, ET Canada presents some magical Fast Facts about the beloved '90s show that made Melissa Joan Hart an overnight star.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch”, ET Canada presents some magical Fast Facts about the beloved '90s show that made Melissa Joan Hart an overnight star.
The house where Sabrina Spellman and her witchy aunts cooked up mischief on TV has been summoned anew -- hitting the market in real..
Former "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star Melissa Joan Hart asks her social media followers to "do better" in an emotional plea,..