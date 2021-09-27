Cheryl Burke Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of 'DWTS' Live Show

"Dancing With The Stars" pro Cheryl Burke reveals that she's tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, just hours before she was supposed to return to the ballroom with partner, Cody Rigsby.
"Dancing With The Stars" pro Cheryl Burke reveals that she's tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, just hours before she was supposed to return to the ballroom with partner, Cody Rigsby.
"For those of you who don't think it's a real thing, it's f**king real, dude," said the pro dancer.
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, who is partnered this season with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, has tested positive..