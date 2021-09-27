Woody Harrelson Talks Going Toe-To-Toe With Tom Hardy In ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Woody Harrelson opens up about playing the villainous Carnage in the newly released "Venom" sequel.
The actor also talks about working alongside the "unique" and "awesome" Tom Hardy, who plays the titular Marvel character.
Woody Harrelson opens up about playing the villainous Carnage in the newly released "Venom" sequel.
The actor also talks about working alongside the "unique" and "awesome" Tom Hardy, who plays the titular Marvel character.
VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE Movie - Fans First Screening - ICYMI, fans got their first taste of #Venom: Let There Be Carnage at our..
Sony's upcoming sequel hits theaters on Sept. 24.
Check out the official trailer 2 for the Marvel superhero movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis. It stars Tom..