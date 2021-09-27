Woody Harrelson Talks Going Toe-To-Toe With Tom Hardy In ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
Woody Harrelson opens up about playing the villainous Carnage in the newly released "Venom" sequel.

The actor also talks about working alongside the "unique" and "awesome" Tom Hardy, who plays the titular Marvel character.