Woody Harrelson Talks Working With Tom Hardy On 'Venom'
Actor Woody Harrelson explains how he got into character for the role of Cletus Kasady (Carnage) in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and shares his hopes of continuing the role alongside the talented Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock/Venom) in future instalments.