Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

A doctor-approved hack to help you sleep better is going viral on TikTok

Getting restful sleep is key to waking up on the right side of the bed.

One of TikTok's favorite doctors divulged a trick to fall asleep quickly.Dr. Karan Raj has 4.3 million followers on TikTok.

The doc discusses everything from medical trivia to health hacks.To prevent tossing and turning all night, Dr. Raj shared the "10-3-2-1" method.

It includes four simple steps you can do every day to get some shut-eye."Ten hours before bed, no more caffeine," Dr. Raj explained.

"This is how long it takes your body to clear it from the bloodstream and eliminate the stimulatory effects" ."Three hours before bed avoid big meals, this helps avoid heartburn and interrupted sleep," he said."Two hours before bed, no work.

This helps you get into a relaxed state of mind," he advised.

"One hour before bed, no screens".He also recommended avoiding alcohol as it "impairs your REM sleep".The "10-3-2-1" method racked up 977,000 views on TikTok.

While no one disagreed with the doctor, many admitted his tips don't fit in with their lifestyle."The nights I can do this I definitely sleep better!

But when I'm on nightshifts it's impossible," a person wrote