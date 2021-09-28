Eminem Is Opening a Restaurant Called Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit

Eminem Is Opening a Restaurant Called Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit.

On.

Sept.

24, an ad for the new restaurant began airing on Detroit TV station WXYZ.

The humorous commercial depicts Slim Shady vomiting cartons of spaghetti while showcasing the dishes that will be served.

The phone number featured on screen leads to a message revealing the restaurant's address (2131 Woodward Ave.) and opening date (Sept.

29 at 5 p.m.

CST).

The name of the eatery, Mom's Spaghetti, references Eminem's 2002 song, "Lose Yourself," in which he raps the following:.

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, Eminem, via "Lose Yourself".

This isn't the first time he's cashed in on the phrase.

In 2016, he sold limited edition Mom's Spaghetti shirts for Mother's Day.

In 2017, he sold plates of spaghetti at a pop-up shop at Shelter in Detroit, .

And last year, he donated cups of Mom's Spaghetti to essential workers at Detroit hospitals.

There are also rumors that the restaurant could be a promotional stunt in preparation for a new album, but that is only speculation at this point.

