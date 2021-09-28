Panel Finds 80 Alleged Cases of Sexual Abuse in WHO's Congo Response

Panel Finds 80 Alleged Cases of, Sexual Abuse, in WHO's Congo Response.

A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization has identified over 80 alleged cases of sexual abuse during the agency's 2018 response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo.

A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization has identified over 80 alleged cases of sexual abuse during the agency's 2018 response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo.

ABC reports that the panel found that among those cases are allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members.

ABC reports that the panel found that among those cases are allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members.

On September 28, the panel released its findings months after an Associated Press investigation found senior WHO management was aware of multiple abuse claims in 2019.

On September 28, the panel released its findings months after an Associated Press investigation found senior WHO management was aware of multiple abuse claims in 2019.

That investigation uncovered that the agency not only failed to stop the harassment but even promoted one of the managers involved.

In 21 cases, the review team was able to establish with certainty that the alleged perpetrators were WHO employees during the Ebola response.

In 21 cases, the review team was able to establish with certainty that the alleged perpetrators were WHO employees during the Ebola response.

In May, the AP published evidence showing that Dr. Michel Yao, a senior WHO official overseeing the Congo outbreak response, had been aware of multiple sex abuse allegations.

Yao was later promoted and recently headed WHO’s response to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, which ended in June.

Yao was later promoted and recently headed WHO’s response to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, which ended in June.

The alleged misdeeds occurred in nine separate cities or villages in the region.

The alleged misdeeds occurred in nine separate cities or villages in the region.

ABC reports that according to western diplomatic sources, the WHO has fired four people and placed two on administrative leave.

ABC reports that according to western diplomatic sources, the WHO has fired four people and placed two on administrative leave