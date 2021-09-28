5 Tips for Keeping Your Caffeine Consumption in Check

Caffeine is a stimulant found in coffee, tea and other products.

LifeHack reports that at least 80% of the world's population consumes caffeine from different sources daily.

While moderate consumption is good, too much can be harmful.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration says that adults can safely consume 400 milligrams, or 4 to 5 cups of coffee, a day.

Here are some tips to moderate your caffeine consumption.

1.

Understand the dangers of consuming too much caffeine.

Too much caffeine can be harmful to your body, heart, liver and skin.

2.

Set limits to how many caffeinated drinks you have in a day and stick with it.

3.

Avoid loading your coffee with sugar as it could lead to other unwanted side effects.

4.

Don't have caffeine after 2 P.M.

As it can negatively affect your sleep cycle.

5.

Don’t be afraid to cut back.

A lifestyle change can be overwhelming, but don't be scared.