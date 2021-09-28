Police looking for killer of a man in East Baltimore Police looking for killer of a man in East Baltimore

WOUNDED IN A SHOOTING...THEN AMAN KILLED AFTER BEING SHOINTTHE HEAD.

THE VIOLENCEWEGHIING HEAVY ON AN EASTBALTIMORE NEIGHBORHOOD...A SPOLI IDECENTIFY THE MAN KILLEDYESTERDAY.

WMAR2'S KENDLALGREEN IS AT BPD HEADQUARTSERWITH MORE ON WHAT NEIGHBORSWANT AND WHAT THEIR COUNCILMIS ASKING THEM TO DO.Baltimore police formallyidentified the victim of Mondayafternoon's shooting as 42year old Daevon Lee.

Now thatthey've identified the victimthe work binegs to find shiKiller.

"You reallyet g tiredof hearing gunshots.

You knowcause people do that arndouhere nobody wants to gett hby a stray bullet." We'veheard these fears repeatedlywhile residents grow weary ofwhat they say is becoming thenew ngheiborhood norm.Thisafter police say somneeoshot Daevon Lee in the headmultiple times killing him onChapel Street along NorthAvenue.

I'm like oh lordthey're out there shootingagain because they just shotlast week and clearedhe tblock.

The person responsible-still on the loose.

While thefear left behind far outlesivthe act.

BPD officers were outin full force the day afterthe shooting yet the worrystill looms that the violencein the area won't let up.Monday's deadly shooting comeson the heels of a shootingover the weekend that left a14 year old injured.reinforcing what neighborscall an exhausting pattern onethey can't seem to escape.Residents in distre assrecalling for a differentapproach asking for moreproactive policinghoping thatwould deter the violence.

Iguess more ride through a byth peolice because they don'thardly come up through therfrom time to time they'llut ppressure on them but not much.Neighbors pressing police.Politicians pressing citize.nsDistrict 13 Councilman AntonioGlover telling WMAR2 News ist'time for those witnessing theviolence first hand seizethsilence.

Tomorrow or today mayvery well be your relativewhen it comes to a homicidewhen it comes to a shootingwhen it comes to any type ofviolence that is caused herein the city of Baltimore.

Getout there.

Be a voice beanonymous.

Share tthainformation.

That ca tlloaction as Metro Crime stoppersoffer up to 4 thousand dollarsif a tip leads to an arrestand charges of indivuaidinvolved with the weekendshooting.

The councilman iscalling the silence of peoplewho know what's going on 'fartoo expensive' while lives eat stake.

"There should be nosilence.

It's not worth it.It's not worth the headacheit's not worth the mom and dadto go down to aos hpital andidentify their loved one beingmurdered in the streets ofBaltimore.

Again we have to beall hands on deck.

No oneelected official is going tosolve the isessu that plagueBaltimore." After Daevon Lee'smurder on Monday the city ofBaltimore is nearing 260homicides for the year well ontrack to surpass00 3 for the7th year in a row.

InBaltimore Kendall Green WMAR2NewsFIVE LIFE SENTENCES WITHOUTTHE POSSIBILITY OF PAR