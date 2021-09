The Harder They Fall Movie Trailer

The Harder They Fall Movie Trailer - This ain't your grandaddy's Western!

Check out Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole in this action-packed thrill ride that injects New Blood into the Old West.

The Harder They Fall is directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter James Lassiter, Jeymes Samuel and Lawrence Bender.