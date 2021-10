Gurugram locals protest public namaz, police say Hindus & Muslims agreed on prayer sites | Oneindia

Some Gurugram residents are protesting against namaz being offered on roads in the city.

In a response to objections raised by a section of people, the Gurugram police said the namaz spots were fixed mutually by Hindu and Muslim groups.

But the row did not end there.

#GurugramNamaz #GurugramPolice #PublicNamaz