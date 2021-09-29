Simple TikTok post inspires world record number of comments

Simple TikTok post inspires world record number of comments.A TikTok post has broken the record for most comments.This September, TikTok announced it has 1 billion monthly active global users.Considering there are roughly 7.9 billion people on Earth, that's nearly an eighth of the world's population.Pretty impressive for an app that's only been around since 2016.

Needless to say, its most commented-on post has a ton of replies.

While Bella Poarch has the most-liked TikTok with 1.9 million comments, she doesn't even come close to the runner-up or first place.Back in February 2020, the user @dirty.kirby captioned a video of himself in his bedroom, "Why does this video have the world record of the most comment?" .TikTokers love irony so they were quick to make the clip a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The video received 4.6 million comments.

"Let's try to break the world record for the most comments," @meqs said in a video on September 24."The current record is at about 5 million comments so if 100,000 people write 50 comments each, we can do it" .In just five days the video racked up 8.9 million comments which nabbed the ambitious user the new world record.