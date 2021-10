Sergio Garcia excited to defend the SFC on a Jackson course he loves

Masters champion and reigning Sanderson Farms Championship winner Sergio Garcia is back in Jackson to defense his title.

Sergio says he likes to defend titles whenever he can and despite having competed in the Ryder Cup this past weekend he didn't want to miss Jackson's PGA Tour Event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, at the County Club of Jackson.

It's one of his favorite courses.