The new Mercedes-Benz Actros L Driving Video

Whether in terms of efficiency, safety or comfort, the Mercedes-Benz Actros has been setting a high standard for trucks in the long-distance haulage and heavy-duty distribution haulage sectors since 1996.

The latest Actros generation, from 2018 onward, has continually set new milestones with a multitude of innovations in the field of digitalisation, networking and safety.

Innovations such as the Multimedia Cockpit, MirrorCam, partially automated driving functions and enhanced safety systems ensure that the Actros admirably fulfils the increasing demands of the road haulage sector while sustainably supporting the driver in completing his or her tasks.

Following on from the launch of two new models in 2021 – the Actros F with its focus on functionality and the limited edition Actros Edition 2 – Mercedes-Benz Trucks is now introducing the Actros L, the largest and most equipped of this successful model series.

The heavy-duty truck with conventional diesel powertrain can be ordered Europe-wide from 1 July 2021 on and goes into production in November 2021.