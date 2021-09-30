Exclusive: Sec. Jennifer Granholm on Build Back Better Agenda

Jennifer Granholm reveals exactly what’s at stake if the Build Back Better Act does not pass The climate crisis is expected to worsen the frequency and severity of extreme weather, like the hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, and extreme heat that the U.S. is currently facing.

Here’s what you need to know about the Build Back Better Act and how it could help lead America in the right direction in the fight against climate change.

The climate crisis is expected to worsen the frequency and severity of extreme weather, like the hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, and extreme heat that the U.S. is currently facing.

Here's what you need to know about the Build Back Better Act and how it could help lead America in the right direction in the fight against climate change.

Here’s what you need to know about the Build Back Better Act and how it could help lead America in the right direction in the fight against climate change.

The Build Back Better Act would create an energy efficiency and clean electricity performance program, which would help to modernize America’s electric grid.

Passage of the act would bring the U.S. closer to reaching President Biden’s goals of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035, cutting our carbon emissions in half by 2030, and getting to a net-zero economy by 2050.

The Build Back Better Act would extend and expand clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits for businesses and consumers, to spur demand for domestic manufacturing.

The CEPP program would create nearly 8 million jobs in the U.S. over 10 years.

It would also enlist a civilian climate corps to put a new diverse generation of Americans to work conserving our public lands and waters and advancing environmental justice.

