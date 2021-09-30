Bernie Sanders Urges Progressives to Hold the Line on $3.5T Bill

Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) urged House Democrats to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) until it is clear it will be paired with a larger, $3.5T BBBA reconciliation package.

Sanders told CNN that progressives would be ceding all leverage over moderate Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) if they approve the BIF ahead of the BBBA.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe ‘If the infrastructure bill is passed alone…that would be a big mistake,’ Sanders said.

‘Just to pass that, and not the reconciliation bill, is to do away with the leverage that we have to get what is most important, and that is to address the long-neglected needs of working families, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, expanding Medicare, and dealing, finally, with the climate crisis.’ For more U.S. politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#BernieSanders #Infrastructure #Reconciliation #Politics #News #NowThis