Noon weather forecast 9/30

Expect partly sunny skies with above average highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday.

MORESPECTACULAR,SUMMERY DAYS ONTHE WAY BEFOREYOURSTORMTRACKERFORECAST TAKES ANUNSETTLED TURNOVER THE WEEKEND.EXPECT PARTLYSUNNY SKIES WITHABOVE AVERAGEHIGHS IN THE UPPER70S TO LOW 80STHURSDAY ANDRIFDAY.

A SLOWMOVING FRONT WILLAPPROACHSATURDAY WITHCLOUD COVERRAMPING UP, HIGHSINITIALLY UP TO ANDOVER 80 BUT ARISINGHA CNCE FORSCATTEREDSHOWERS ANDISOLATED T-SHOWERS LATESATURDAY.

THISCOLDU BE AN ISSUEFOR THE UK-FLORIDAGAME SATURDAYEVENING.

SHOWERSAND STORMS ARELIKELY SUNY DAINTOMONDAY WITH HIGHSFALLING TO THE LOW70S.DIA: