Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Defenseman Nicholas Hague

Ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights facing the LA Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah for their third preseason game, 13 Action News Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen went one-on-one with Nic Hague to talk about the upcoming season and to "break the ice."
Ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights facing the LA Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah for their third preseason game, 13 Action News Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen went one-on-one with Nic Hague to talk about the upcoming season and to "break the ice."
Before the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their fifth preseason game, defenseman Dylan..