In The Dark S03E13 Expectation is the Root of All Heartache

In The Dark 3x13 "Expectation is the Root of All Heartache" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo (Season Finale) - PAIN THE TRUTH BRINGS - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally learns the truth about what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham) and it forces her to take a closer look at who she herself has become.

Also starring Casey Deidrick, Morgan Krantz, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat, the episode was directed by Steven Tsuchida and written by Corinne Kingsbury (313).

Original airdate 10/6/2021.