Taylor Swift Announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming Earlier Than Expected | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's 'Red' era is about to "begin again." The pop superstar revealed on Thursday (Sept.
30) that she'll be dropping the re-recorded version of her 2012 album a week sooner than her devoted Swifties originally expected.
Taylor Swift's 'Red' era is about to "begin again." The pop superstar revealed on Thursday (Sept.
30) that she'll be dropping the re-recorded version of her 2012 album a week sooner than her devoted Swifties originally expected.
After a day of her usual pre-album clue-dropping shenanigans, Taylor Swift has officially confirmed the tracklist -- including all..