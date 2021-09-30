Taylor Swift Announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming Earlier Than Expected | Billboard News
Taylor Swift's 'Red' era is about to "begin again." The pop superstar revealed on Thursday (Sept.

30) that she'll be dropping the re-recorded version of her 2012 album a week sooner than her devoted Swifties originally expected.