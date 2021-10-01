Bentley GT Speed Orange Flame Driving Video

The new Continental GT Speed is the most dynamic road car in Bentley’s 101 year history and the ultimate performance-focused interpretation of the world’s benchmark luxury Grand Tourer.

Designed, engineered, developed and handcrafted in Bentley’s carbon neutral luxury automotive factory, this new third-generation model builds on a long tradition of Speed variants.

Originally introduced with the highly-acclaimed, first generation Continental GT Speed in 2007 – itself inspired by the 3-Litre Speed models of the 1920s.

The latest GT Speed continues the bloodline by representing the ultimate combination of luxury and performance in a Grand Touring package.

New Electronic All-Wheel Steering enhances the dynamic nature of the Speed in BENTLEY and COMFORT driving modes.

However, this is even more apparent in SPORT mode, as the steering combines with Bentley Dynamic Ride and an electronic limited slip differential for a level of agility unlike any other Bentley road car.

Specifically tuned hand-in-hand with the traction control and active chassis systems, the eLSD provides increased lateral capacity, improved longitudinal stability, enhanced on-throttle adjustability and delivers better traction in adverse road conditions.