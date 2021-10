Cloudy and cold with rain moving in from the south

Grab a sweater and a jacket today, it'll be cold and wet in the morning and chilly through the afternoon!

Rain moves in from the south today with spotty showers early in the morning ahead of the main wave mid-morning through the early afternoon.

We could see embedded thunderstorms across the plains generally east of El Paso and Pueblo counties, but storms won't be overly strong today.