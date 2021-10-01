2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Nissan Frontier and a little Z06 preview | Autoblog Podcast #698

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer.

This week they talk about cars they've been driving including the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2022 Nissan Frontier, 2021 Jaguar XF P300 and the 2022 Mini JCW Convertible.

They also discuss the photo reveal of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

They cap things off by helping someone spend their money on a new car.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.