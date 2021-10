Timeline: Dubai Expo 2020 opens to the world

Dubai was named the first middle eastern city to host the world Expo in 2013.

The driving force behind that bid, Reem Al Hashimy, joined CNN’s Becky Anderson to say that the event is a manifestation of what international cooperation should be.

In the same conversation, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN Amina Mohammed said the world community must seize the opportunity provided by the expo.

CNN’s Becky Anderson reports.