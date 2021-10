Friday Night Live Weathercast Mike has a look at the rain showers Saturday morning.

TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY.

SLIGHTCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING,THEN SHOWERS LIKELY AND CHANCEOFTHUNDERSTORMS AFTER MIDNIGHT.LOWS IN THE UPPER 60S.

LIGHTWINDS.CHANCE OF RPECIPITATION 60PERCENT..SATURDAY...OCCASIONAL SHOWERSAND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS INTHEMORNING, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY WITHCHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTRMOS IN THE AFTERNOON.HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

LIGHTWINDS.

CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION80 PERCENT..SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR.A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS IN THEEVENING.

LOWS IN THE LOWER 60S.LIGHTWINDS..SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS INTHE LOWER 80S.

NORTHWEST WINDSUP TO 10 MPH..SUNDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE MID 50S.

LIGHT WINDS..MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS INTHE LOWER 80S..MONDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE MID 50S..TUESDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THELOWER 80S..TUESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE MID 50S..WEDNESDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THEUPPER 70S..WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWSIN THE UPPER 50S..THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHSIN THE LWOER 80S..THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR.